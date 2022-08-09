BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.23 EPS.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 970,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also

