C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several research firms recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on C3.ai from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.49. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $13,763,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 155,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

