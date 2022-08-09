Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.20 EPS.

Cabot Stock Up 1.1 %

CBT stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 65.78%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,107 shares of company stock worth $2,687,999 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

