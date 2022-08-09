CACI International (CACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CACI International Stock Performance
NYSE CACI opened at $282.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
