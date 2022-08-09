Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Benchmark

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CSTE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $345.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.65. Caesarstone has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Caesarstone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

