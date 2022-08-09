CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.20 ($4.29) to €4.50 ($4.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €2.95 ($3.01) to €3.75 ($3.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

