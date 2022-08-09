Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.04. 10,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after buying an additional 1,093,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.