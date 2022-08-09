Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,071 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 1.8% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,198,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %

CM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 24,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,964. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.