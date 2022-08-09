Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$92.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$79.73.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$67.44 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$37.82 and a 1-year high of C$88.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$77.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0999994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total transaction of C$4,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total transaction of C$4,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,779,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$138,309,099.76. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.51, for a total value of C$58,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,762,791.02. Insiders have sold a total of 220,332 shares of company stock worth $18,124,781 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

