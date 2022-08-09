Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 1,373 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.69. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

