Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 46,253 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 283,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,131,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

