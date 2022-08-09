Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.63. 52,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,913. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average of $202.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.85.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

