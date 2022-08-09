Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

