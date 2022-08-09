Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,025. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $334.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

