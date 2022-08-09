Canandaigua National Corp Has $4.45 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 357,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

