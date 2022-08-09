Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 1,824 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.71. 38,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

