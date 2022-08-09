Canandaigua National Corp Sells 335 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after buying an additional 1,181,373 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.68. 112,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.