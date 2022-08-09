Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

GOEV has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

GOEV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 347,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,064,758. Canoo has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 603,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $2,445,491.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,521,976 shares in the company, valued at $54,764,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $214,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $47,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 258.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 82,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

