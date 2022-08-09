Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.70. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canoo shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 154,983 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock worth $10,655,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

Canoo Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth $214,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $47,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 258.5% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 82,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

See Also

