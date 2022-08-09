Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 8.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% on Tuesday after Eight Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.75. Eight Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88. Approximately 771,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,613,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEED. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.99.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

