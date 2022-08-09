Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 106,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

