Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Down 4.9 %

CPRI traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 61,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,246. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.44.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

