CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.40. CareMax shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 7,049 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 127,359 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.