CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-$0.28 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. 31,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,579. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $5,319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 121,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 391.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

