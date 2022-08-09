CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $21.97. CarGurus shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 24,499 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarGurus Trading Down 19.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

