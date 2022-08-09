Castweet (CTT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $648.00

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $24,991.35 and $648.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00239207 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.