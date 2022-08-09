Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,167. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 178,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 265,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

