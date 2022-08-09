Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 159,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $186.70. 14,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,166. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.