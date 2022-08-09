Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.57. 67,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.50.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 76,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

