CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Plans Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

