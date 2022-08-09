CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Plans Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
CBB Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. CBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $14.38.
About CBB Bancorp
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBB Bancorp (CBBI)
