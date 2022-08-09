Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Up 6.1%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 20,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 13,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Ceapro Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 23.11%.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

