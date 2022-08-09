Celer Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.80 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $155.82 million and $17.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00037138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063143 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

