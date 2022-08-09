Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,024 shares during the period. Celestica comprises approximately 2.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 3.85% of Celestica worth $57,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CLS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

