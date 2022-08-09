Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Compass Point

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Compass Point to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,946. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $74.99 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 6.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Centerspace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.