Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.45-$4.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $74.99 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.57.

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

