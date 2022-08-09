Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

CDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

CDAY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

