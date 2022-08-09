Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Stock Price Up 15%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 32,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Chalice Brands Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.
About Chalice Brands
Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.
