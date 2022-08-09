Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

