Chapman Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 2.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. 82,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

