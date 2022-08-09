Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.
GTLS opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
