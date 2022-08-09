Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.92.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 66.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.