Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $43.21 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.7% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in AerCap were worth $43,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after buying an additional 2,743,243 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,784,000 after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,082,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 82,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,080,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,320,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Barclays cut their price target on AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AER stock remained flat at $45.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,634. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

