Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $61.02 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the period. LKQ makes up 2.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of LKQ by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 103,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

