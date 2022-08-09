Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 72,025 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,025 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands Company Profile

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,822. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.