Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $144,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

