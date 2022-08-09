Chromia Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $131.36 million and $32.88 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,818.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00132049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00068296 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

