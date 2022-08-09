CIBC Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$10.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Martinrea International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.83.

Shares of TSE MRE traded up C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.11. 813,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.98. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$812.51 million and a PE ratio of 36.11.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

