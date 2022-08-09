Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 636.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cigna by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $281.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $284.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.09.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

