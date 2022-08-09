Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.29. 3,749,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.