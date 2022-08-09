Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 3.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $424.59. 1,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.77. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

