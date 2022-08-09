Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,357,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

